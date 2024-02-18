Cillian Murphy Says Hollywood Film Press Tours Are A 'Broken Model'; Claims 'Everybody Is So Bored'

Cillian Murphy is finishing up his Oppenheimer press tour ahead of the Oscars. The actor is up for an Academy Award in the Best Actor category for his role as the titled character in the Christopher Nolan film. Murphy got candid in a recent interview for GQ, where he expressed his views on press junkets and said that red-carpet interviews to promote a film are outdated.

Cillian Murphy says Hollywood film press tours are broken model

Cillian Murphy graced the GQ magazine cover for the March 2024 issue. During the interview with the outlet, Murphy spoke about the Hollywood film press tours. He said, “I think it’s a broken model. The model is—everybody is so bored.”

The Oppenheimer actor said the silver lining of the SAG-AFTRA strike was that the press tours stopped, and Oppenheimer and Barbie were able to pull wins at the box office despite the lack of promotion. “Same was the case with Peaky Blinders,” he added. The actor continued, “The first three seasons there was no advertising, a tiny show on BBC Two; it just caught fire because people talked to each other about it.”

ALSO READ: Cillian Murphy Says He 'Had Fun' Making Red Eye With Rachel McAdams But Feels It Is Not A 'Good Movie'

Advertisement

Murphy quoted Joanne Woodward who said, “Acting is like sex—do it, don’t talk about it.” He continued, “People always used to say to me, ‘He has reservations’ or ‘He’s a difficult interviewee.’ Not really. love talking about work, about art. What I struggle with, and find unnecessary, and unhelpful about what I want to do, is: ‘Tell me about yourself…'”

The actor also mentioned that he doesn’t watch his own films, particularly “the ones I hear are not good.” One movie he recalled that is not among his favorites is Wes Craven’s 2005 thriller Red Eye. “I love Rachel McAdams and we had fun making it,” Murphy said and added, “But I don’t think it’s a good movie. It’s a good B movie.”

Cillian Murphy's new movie debuts with 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Cillian Murphy's new movie Small Things Like These has debuted to critical acclaim, earning an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The new film, which marks the star's first major role after Oppenheimer, focuses on Ireland's Magdalene Laundries, which were horrific asylums run by Roman Catholic institutions between the 18th and late 20th centuries.

The movie is told from the perspective of Murphy's character Bill Furlong in 1985, as he starts to discover harrowing secrets in his town and learns some shocking truths of his own.

Small Things Like These, which is based on the Claire Keegan book, premiered on Thursday, February 15 at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, landing the highest possible score on Rotten Tomatoes.

"Small Things Like These takes place over Christmas in 1985, when devoted father and coal merchant Bill Furlong (Murphy) discovers startling secrets kept by the convent in his town, along with some shocking truths of his own," reads the official synopsis for the film.

The first reviews have heaped praise on Murphy's performance, as well as the film's tackling of its subject matter and examination of the complicity of bystanders to horrific events.

IndieWire described the movie as, "A genuinely profound low-key gem which will be remembered long after the champagne and sequins have been swept away."

Variety also praised the movie by describing it as, "It’s Murphy’s exquisitely pained performance, unclenching by fine degrees into something like grace, that gives Small Things Like These its eventual, fist-in-the-gut power, even as the film evades melodramatic confrontation to the last, ending elegantly at a point where many other stories might choose to begin."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt Praises Oppenheimer Costar Cillian Murphy, Explains Why People Are 'Spellbound' By Him