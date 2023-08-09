Cillian Murphy shares Christopher Nolan gave him 6 months to prep for Oppenheimer; says it felt like a 'dream'

Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy is an actor that everyone and their mom knows, you need to be living under a pyramid-sized rock to not know the man. His performance in the Christopher Nolan directorial left everyone impressed. But in a recent interview, the actor revealed he had only 6 months to get the hang of his role in Oppenheimer. Here's what he said.

Cillian Murphy had only 6 months to prepare for Oppenheimer

In a recent interview with Collider, the actor revealed he landed the role of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the highly praised biopic after a phone call from director Christopher Nolan. He remembers that it felt like a "dream." The 47-year-old explains, "It sounds like such a cliché, but it’s the truth. But I had no idea he was going to call me. He just called me out of the blue." Murphy points out that's Nolan's "MO", because "you never hear from him and then he calls."

The Peaky Blinder actor reveals he had no idea "what it would be" about. The Interstellar director told him, "I’m making this movie about Oppenheimer and I would like you to play Oppenheimer." As per the reports, Murphy said it was a "big shocked, and a very pleasant one, but then you kind of go, ‘Okay, now I have a lot of work to do." Although the actor acknowledged that he would have preferred more time to prepare for his role, he expressed that the 6 months turned out to be enough.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Here's why you need to watch Christopher Nolan's film in IMAX; Take a look at theatres in USA

Oppenheimer becomes one of the biggest movies of the year

Directed by the brilliant Christopher Nolan and adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, the film adaptation gained significant hype even before its release. Not only it was a Nolan film, but also because of its star-studded cast, people flocked to theaters helping it achieve unprecedented numbers at the box office.

Meanwhile, the film follows Oppenheimer who served as the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, the scientist's pivotal role led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan Masters Quantum Physics for Oppenheimer: Science Advisors amazed