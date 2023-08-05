Cillian Murphy shares details about Oppenheimer deleted scene and why audience will never see them

Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer is a run-away blockbuster. Racking in over $500 million in its first two weeks of release, it's safe to say, fans can't get enough. The Christopher Nolan directorial is around 3 hours long, so understandably many people thought that for a production as big as this, multiple scenes must have been reshot or deleted and added to make it just perfect. But according to Cillian Murphy, that's not the case.

Cillian Murphy talks about why audience will never see Oppenheimer's deleted scenes

While talking to Collider, Murphy revealed that there are no deleted scenes for the film. According to the actor, director Christopher Nolan has very firm and specific views on how his most significant film to date should be presented, leaving no room for any unused footage. 47-year-old confirmed that every aspect of the film was meticulously planned and executed, with nothing left to be edited out. Nolan's clear cinematic vision ensured that every element of the script was brought to life on the screen, which left no room for unnecessary scenes or details.

Christopher Nolan Film's hardly have deleted scenes

The Inception star said, "There’s no deleted scenes in Chris Nolan movies." He clarified, "That’s why there are no DVD extras on his movies because the script is the movie." In Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, there were a few instances where elements from the comic books were left out in the film adaptation. However, for the most part, the omissions seemed to revolve around concept art rather than substantial plot points. Occasionally, snippets of the footage have surfaced in documentaries or books that delve into the behind-the-scenes aspects of his films.

The Interstellar director's approach to filmmaking revolves around a philosophy that avoids the use of deleted scenes. He believes that including such scenes can diminish the film's allure, raising questions about what was excluded rather than appreciating what is actually presented on screen. Consequently, he strives to shoot only essential footage, minimizing any extraneous material in pursuit of a cohesive cinematic vision.

Meanwhile, even though it's been over two weeks since the release of Oppenheimer, theaters across the globe are still sold out. This has officially become the biggest film of Murphy's career.