Cillian Murphy Will Not Be Seen In 28 Years Later; Producer Andrew Macdonald Confirms

Cillian Murphy won't appear in 28 Years Later, despite an executive role.

Fans expecting to see a return of the Oscar-winning heartthrob on screen will be disappointed. He is an executive producer on the third installment of the film series, but he won't appear in it.

Producer Andrew Macdonald explained that Murphy was interested, and the production team was as well. However, for now, his role will be behind the scenes. Macdonald remains optimistic that Jim, Murphy's character, might appear sometime in the future.

Macdonald told Empire, "[On] this, we wanted him to be involved and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line."

Currently, Murphy is working as an executive producer and keeps his connection to the series. Macdonald had expressed hopes that he would collaborate with him in some way as the trilogy continued.

He said to the outlet, "He’s involved at the moment as an executive producer, and I would hope we can work with him in some way in the future in the trilogy."

Cillian Murphy played Jim in 28 Days Later, a bicycle courier navigating through a virus-ravaged London, but did not appear in the 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later. However, his return as an executive producer on the third film affirms his association with the franchise, promising a future return.

