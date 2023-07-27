Cillian Murphy's Batman screen test goes viral after Oppenheimer release; Netizens react

Cillian Murphy is the man of the hour. Oppenheimer starring Murphy has become one of the biggest films of the year, and it will be an understatement to say the audience can't get enough of him. Fans would be surprised to know that Murphy in the past has tried out for the main character role in Christopher Nolan's movie. The actor's screen test for the role of Batman in Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy has gone viral.

Cillian Murphy's test screening for Batman goes viral

Cillian Murphy's screen test for Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins has resurfaced online, generating renewed interest, particularly due to his role in Oppenheimer. The clip showcases Murphy in the Batman suit and as Bruce Wayne, using a husky tone for Batman's voice, similar to Christian Bale's.

But Alas, the role of the Dark Knight, as we know didn't go to him. In a recent interview with GQ, Murphy talked about Bale getting to play Batman instead of him in the 2005 trilogy. He explained, "Yes, I think it was for the best because we got Christian Bale’s performance, which is a stunning interpretation of that role."

The Inception actor talked about his physicality for the part was just not right, saying, "I never considered myself as the right physical specimen for Batman. To me, it was always going to be Christian Bale."

Luckily for Murphy, even though he didn't fit the role of the hero, his screen test helped Nolan prove to the executives at Warner Bros. that the actor will be perfect for the role of the villain, Scarecrow. The Peaky Blinders actor reprised his role as the scarecrow in all three movies.

Fans react to Cillian Murphy's Batman screen test

Once the netizens found out about the existence of Murphy's screen test, they were left flabbergasted. While most people agreed with Nolan's decision to not cast him as the vigilante hero, people were quick to point out that the actor made a great scarecrow.

One user said, "I like his Batman voice, but he was a perfect match for the scarecrows vibe." While another agreed, " While another poked fun at the video saying, "Scarecrow pretending to be Batman."

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: How much did Cillian Murphy, and other cast members charge for Nolan directorial? DEETS inside

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer, the latest film from renowned director Christopher Nolan, hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Nolan, famous for his enthralling works like Dunkirk, Inception, and Tenet, has once again captured the audience's attention. The theaters have been buzzing with viewers since its release, and the excitement doesn't seem to be fading anytime soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: How much did Cillian Murphy, and other cast members charge for Nolan directorial? DEETS inside