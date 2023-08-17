Cillian Murphy’s cinematic triumphs: Ranking 12 of his finest films according to Rotten Tomatoes

Cillian Murphy, the acclaimed Irish actor, has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema with his captivating performances. From thrilling science fiction to historical dramas, Murphy's versatility shines through in his roles. This list ranks his finest movies according to Rotten Tomatoes scores, showcasing his ability to embody diverse characters with depth and authenticity.

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 73%

Join Cillian Murphy as he masterfully portrays the complex emotions of Pieter in this underrated romance film. Set against the backdrop of a renowned painter's world, Murphy's performance shines in a tale of love and jealousy.

Intermission (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 74%

Murphy's portrayal of John in this crime-comedy film adds depth to the exploration of relationships and life choices. The movie delves into dark humor and unexpected twists, with Murphy's performance as a highlight.

Sunshine (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 76%

In this sci-fi thriller, Murphy's role as physicist Robert Capa showcases his ability to convey inner turmoil. His performance adds layers to the narrative of a desperate mission to save humanity.

Red Eye (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 79%

Murphy's portrayal of an assassin in this thriller adds complexity to the character dynamics. As tension escalates on a red-eye flight, Murphy's performance keeps viewers at the edge of their seats.

The Party (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

Murphy's role as Tom in this witty political drama demonstrates his skill in instilling various emotions. As secrets unravel during a party, Murphy's performance adds depth to the film's sharp humor.

Batman Begins (2005)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 84%

Murphy's compelling portrayal of Scarecrow adds a layer of fear to Christopher Nolan's Batman universe, solidifying his presence in the superhero genre.

Inception (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%

Murphy's performance as an adversary in this mind-bending thriller cements his status as a top-tier actor. His portrayal adds complexity to the exploration of dreams and reality.

28 Days Later (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 87%

Murphy's role as Jim in this innovative zombie film showcases his ability to navigate a post-apocalyptic world. His performance adds depth to a story of survival and humanity.

The Wind That Shakes the Barley (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

Murphy's portrayal of Damien highlights his ability to convey inner conflicts within historical contexts. His performance adds power to a story of war and sacrifice.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 91%

Murphy's role as Emmett in this sci-fi sequel demonstrates his emotional range. His performance adds depth to a world ravaged by sound-sensitive creatures.

Dunkirk (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 92%

In this intense war thriller, Murphy's portrayal of a shivering soldier reflects his skill in depicting raw emotions. His performance captures the horrors of war and survival.

Oppenheimer (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94%

Murphy's exceptional performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer showcases his ability to embody complex historical figures. His portrayal adds depth to the life and struggles of a renowned physicist.

Cillian Murphy's filmography is a testament to his remarkable talent, as he continues to leave an indelible mark on the world of cinema with each unforgettable performance.

