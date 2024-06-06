Cillian Murphy’s Irish Drama Small Things Like These Acquired By Lionsgate For North America And UK Distribution

After Cillian Murphy’s Irish drama Small Things Like These premiered at the Berlinale this year, it found its streaming home as Lionsgate acquired its distribution rights in North America and the UK. The Oscar-winning actor will turn producer with the first feature film under his new banner, Big Things Films!

All about Small Things Like These

The film will be an adapted screenplay based on Claire Keegan's Booker Prize-nominated book. The Tim Mielants-helmed film will feature the Oppenheimer actor as Bill, a soft-spoken coal delivery driver and devoted father.

Set in 1980s Ireland, Small Things Like These explores profound themes such as anxiety and the struggle for fulfillment. The story takes a dramatic turn when Bill, played by Cillian Murphy, uncovers disturbing activities in a convent overseen by Emily Watson’s chilling character, Sister Mary. This revelation forces Bill to confront his own inner demons.

Emily Watson was awarded the Berlinale’s Silver Bear for her performance after the film’s premiere at the festival.

Small Things Like These is produced and financed by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity in collaboration with Murphy’s new production company, Big Things Films, with longtime collaborator Alan Maloney.

Murphy, Matt Damon and more share their experience making the film

After collaborating on last year’s summer box-office hit Oppenheimer, Damon and Murphy reunite as producing partners. Talking about the film, the Peaky Blinders star expressed his excitement for producing the first feature film under his production banner.

“Making the film was labor of love; I can’t wait to talk about it. We are enormously grateful to Artists Equity for their unwavering support throughout this process,” Murphy told Variety. He added that the company has been there with them through and through and feels grateful for the “philosophy and partnership.”

The Artists Equity co-owners, Damon and Affleck, also shared their reason to support this film. “When Cillian and Alan Moloney brought this project to us, we instantly said we wanted to help bring it to life. We couldn’t be prouder of that decision,” they said.

They claim that the film does justice to Keegan’s astounding, poignant novella. The studio has collaborated with Roadside Attractions for its North American theatrical release.