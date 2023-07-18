Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer diet decoded: Here’s what actor ate to lose weight

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon is scheduled to release soon. In the upcoming movie, Cillian Murphy's dedication to his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, has left fans and co-stars in awe. His co-star, Emily Blunt, recently revealed the extreme lengths he went to for the part, leading to a jaw-dropping transformation. Read on to know more about Cillian Murphy’s diet and drastic transformation for Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy's drastic transformation and diet

In his pursuit of authenticity, Cillian Murphy committed to a rigorous diet and exercise regimen to accurately capture J. Robert Oppenheimer's appearance. Emily Blunt, who portrayed his onscreen wife Kitty Oppenheimer, shared her astonishment in an interview with Extra. "He had such a monumental undertaking," she said.

Emily added, "And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated." Murphy's dedication to the role is a testament to his commitment to his craft.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: US premiere of Christopher Nolan directorial gets canceled amid SAG AFTRA strike

Cillian Murphy: Pushing boundaries and limitations

Cillian Murphy's passion for embodying his characters with authenticity is no secret. In an interview with the New York Times, the Peaky Blinders actor explained, "I love acting with my body, and Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right. I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."

However, Murphy also warned against going to such extremes, acknowledging the potential harm it could cause. "You become competitive with yourself a little bit, which is not healthy," he told The Guardian in July. The actor gave a disclaimer and said, "I don't advise it."

Despite the challenges, Murphy's dedication to authenticity shines through in his portrayal of the renowned scientist. Refusing to reveal the amount of weight lost for the role, he emphasized that the character's physicality was the key focus, not the numbers on a scale. "Ach, no. I don't want it to be, 'Cillian lost x weight for the part,'" he explained, emphasizing the importance of the character's essence rather than a simple physical transformation.

In addition to his remarkable physical transformation, Murphy embraced the character on a deeper level during the fast-paced filming process. "It's like you're on this f--king train that's just bombing," he described. "It's bang, bang, bang, bang. You sleep for a few hours, get up, bang it again. I was running on crazy energy; I went over a threshold to where I was not worrying about food or anything…But it was good because the character was like that. He never ate."

Advertisement

Murphy's dedication allowed him to fully immerse himself in the role, portraying Oppenheimer's persona with intensity and passion.

As Oppenheimer hits theaters on July 21, audiences can look forward to witnessing Murphy's transformative performance, bringing to life the compelling story of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his pivotal role in history.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer: Is Christopher Nolan's movie based on a true story? Everything to know about Robert Oppenheimer