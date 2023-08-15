Cillian Murphy's THIS film has not been released since 1990; Release date (2023) plot and everything to know

While Cillian Murphy has become a bigger star after Peaky Blinders, Oppenheimer was only cherry on top of his fame and success. Of all the projects he has done, there is a popular belief that this Christopher Nolan movie will be the one that he might get an academy award. But did you know that Murphy did a movie in the 1990s that is still struggling to get a release date? That is right, the actor has a shelved project from the 90s that might not come out on the big screens anytime soon. Here's the entire story behind it.

Cillian Murphy's unreleased film

The title of his movie was "Hippie Hippie Shake." The movie "Hippie Hippie Shake," starring Cillian Murphy, has encountered a bumpy road on its way to theaters. The film, which tells the story of Australian publisher Richard Neville, has faced numerous challenges and delays. It all began in 1998 when Working Title Film Productions got the rights to Neville's memoir. Right from the beginning, the writing and production process of the movie was slow. As a result, the shooting also begins quite late as compared to common projects.

Casting choices, including Cillian Murphy as Richard Neville, seemed promising. However, the movie soon ran into problems, and director Beeban Kidron left during the final stages. Financial troubles at the production company also started showing up. Despite this, both Neville and Murphy went on with the project and believed in the vision.

Will Hippie Hippie Shake ever release?

The themes that the movie carried at the time are still prevalent in today's day and age. Some of the themes include freedom of the press and diversity in opinions. While the fate of the film remains uncertain, fans hope to see it eventually. And now that Cillian Murphy is such a big star, some producers might pick up the movie to get it to the big screens. Will Cillian Murphy's compelling performance eventually grace the screen? It will be interesting to see what the future of this ambitious project will be. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for your regular updates on the same.

