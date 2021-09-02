Cinderella: Camila Cabello LAUDS Idina Menzel, Billy Porter & more with THIS post amid movie's release

Camila Cabello’s long-awaited debut as an actress has finally happened with Amazon Prime’s Cinderella movie, and the Don’t Go Yet singer didn’t shy away from sharing her excitement with her fans, well-wishers, fellow colleagues by thanking them with a heartfelt post. Cabello took to Instagram to laud co-actors Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, and more.

“I love this film so much. And I love this cast so much,” Cabello penned, as she posted some pictures of the cast from the premiere of the movie. She took to name-dropping her co-stars in the caption, and the singer began with her ‘prince charming’ in the movie, Nicholas Galitzine. “@nicholasgalitzine were trying to be so hot in the pic but we laughed so much making this film together u goof!,” she said. Sharing some behind-the-scenes information with her fans, Cabello added that Galitzine made her laugh with his ‘anchorman voice.’

The newly-launched actress then thanked Idina Menzel, who plays the stepmother of Cabello’s Cinderella in the Amazon Prime initiative. “I love you so much I’m so honoured to be in this movie w you and so grateful to call you a friend,” she said. Cabello then called Billy Porter ‘a magical being’ while lauding him for supporting her in the movie. She then urged her fans to watch the movie on Amazon Prime from September 3. “This is not a princess story like you’ve seen before. She’s a dream honey,” Cabello penned in her post.

Take a look at Cabello’s post:

Recently, the actress was spotted at the Cinderella premiere with her real-life prince charming Shawn Mendes. Sporting a dreamy look, Cabello was spotted with other co-actors including James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio along with director Kay Cannon.

