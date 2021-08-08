Cinderella: Four elements we loved from this modern take on classic fairytale movie's trailer

Cinderella's first trailer has been released via Amazon Prime Video. It's a somewhat different take on the classic story than anything else you've seen before. Camila Cabello, a Cuban-American actress, portrays the tormented princess, while Billy Porter, an openly gay black American actor, plays her Fairy Godmother. Ella, a modern lady, is shown in Cinderella's trailer. She doesn't want to be a princess; instead, she wants to own her own boutique. However, her road to success is not simple, as she is mocked for her ambition by her stepmother, stepsisters, and even the townsfolk. However, our princess Camila Cabello will achieve her goals by chasing her great aspirations and overcoming the shackles of preconceived ideas, and this is how this new-age fairytale revolves around the woman who takes control of her life!

The video teases a beautiful reinvention of Cinderella for the twenty-first century, and here are four things we liked about it.

A Familiar Classic with a Modern Take

Cinderella is a classic Cinderella story in which the Stepmother, stepsisters, Prince, Fairy Godmother, and Cinderella herself are all there, but it has been given a modern twist. The Princess has big ambitions and dreams and she intends to pursue them no matter what obstacles arise. She's no longer a damsel in distress, and is also accompanied by her Fab-G.

Powersuits on Cinderella & don’t miss the glass heels!

Oh! Such great clothes that keep the modern style statements in check. Aside from the traditional Cinderella princess dresses, Camila Cabello and her Fab-G will be seen in powersuits and lavish outfits in the film. Everyone will be on the lookout for these clothes and taking inspiration from them— after all, who runs the world?

Unconventional and interesting Characters

Fab-G will be played by Billy Porter in the film. The classic role of the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella receives a modern twist as well. This time, it's a fantastic Godmother called Fab-G, and we're blown away by Billy's performance already.

A musical like never before!

The musically driven movie will present a tale that has been around for a long time but has a new zest to it. It'll be worth seeing since the grandeur, musicals, and ensemble cast will dazzle together on screens, but not in the traditional sense; this, too, is new-age, and we're looking forward to it! In this modern take on 'Cinderella,' Amazon Prime Video presents a musical unlike any other.

This is a fairytale you thought you knew but this time it’s more than just Cinderella getting her Prince. So, watch out! The film is slated to release on September 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime. James Corden came up with the concept for the film, which he produced via Fulwell 73 alongside Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Meanwhile, original soundtracks for the film have been recorded by Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel.

