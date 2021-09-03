Cinderella: Shawn Mendes says 'te amo mi vida' as he appreciates Camila Cabello's performance in the movie

Singer Shawn Mendes has recently praised his girlfriend Camila Cabello for her performance in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella. Taking to Instagram, Shawn shared his take on Camila’s modern Cinderella and admired her professionalism, kindness, and authenticity. The Senorita singer even showered his love with some Spanish, as he penned, ‘te amo mi vida.’

“Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you,” Shawn began, adding that he had never witnessed anybody work as hard as his girlfriend did for the movie. Mendes congratulated Cabello for her hard work, stating that she was “truly professional, kind and authentic.” Sharing his take on the movie, Mendes appreciated the film and its storyline for the important message it had. “Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message,” penned Mendes.

Cabello took to the comment section to show her love for him in an adorable way! Replying to his ‘I love you,’ Cabello wrote, “te amo mi amor,” leaving fans all giddy with this lovable interaction. Cabello and Mendes have been together for nearly 3 years now. Recently, Shawn was also spotted attending an event for his girlfriend Cabello’s debut movie Cinderella. Fans called the couple ‘real-life Cinderella and prince charming as they graced the Miami red carpet event in style.

The two have often showered their admiration for each other on social media. Earlier last month, when Mendes released his single ‘Summer of Love,’ Camila took to promoting the song on her social media platforms, referring to Shawn as her ‘bestie.’

Kay Cannon’s Cinderella is out on Amazon Prime from September 3. The movie stars Camila Cabello as Cinderella, Billy Porter as Fab G, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Idina Menzel as Vivian, and James Corden as James, among others.

