Cinderella Trailer Released: Twitterati REACTS to Amazon Studios' modern adaptation of the old folk tale

Amazon has released an official trailer for their adaptation of Cinderella and fans can’t keep calm. The Kay Cannon directorial has already created quite the buzz in social media, and Camila Cabello as Cinderella is winning hearts! Special mention should be made for Billy Porter’s Fairy Godmother and Idina Menzel's stepmother who happen to be as terrific in the trailer as Cabello!

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon, the movie has a promising cast including Camila Cabello as Cinderella, Billy Porter as Fairy Godmother, Idina Menzel as stepmother, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Maddie Baillio as Anastasia, Charlotte Spencer as Drizella, among others. Some of the covers of famous songs have been written by some immensely popular musical artists.

While celebrating the release of an official trailer for the modern-day version of the Cinderella fairytale, a Twitter user ecstatically posted, “A Cinderella movie that doesn't revolve around a glass shoe.. hell yeah!! [sic].” Another user put Camila Cabello’s song ‘Don’t Go Yet’ reference and wrote, “When watching the #CinderellaMovie I’ll be wearing a dress for a lil’ drama.”

Seems like fans have been loving this new take, and the message of empowerment that it sends across. “Modern day cinderella that chooses work over love… WE LOVE TO SEE IT #CinderellaMovie,” a Twitter user wrote. Another fan took some time out to appreciate Prince Charming Nick Galitzine. “Ahhhhhhh you made me so happy. I was waiting for this. What do you do to look so gorgeous? I’m so excited to see cinderella next month. Ahhhhhhh [heart emoji]," they wrote.

Cinderella is releasing on September 3 on Amazon Prime Videos. Are you excited about the new version of an old fairytale? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below!

