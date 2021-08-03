Cinderella Trailer Review: Camila Cabello plays an empowered princess whose dreams go beyond chasing a prince

Kay Cannon's directorial Cinderella has released its official trailer with a bold new take to children’s favorite fairytale. Camila Cabello’s Cinderella is a dreamer, but not someone who dreams of a life confined to a ‘royal box’. She has ambitions of having her own business - Dresses by Ella, and definitely wants to get out of the basement she has been forced to live in for the majority of her youth, by her stepmother, played by Idina Menzel, and stepsisters.

This Amazon Prime initiative has an entirely new take on a Cinderella movie. For starters, it is is based on empowering women, helping women take the lead in their lives, and by the looks of the trailer, the movie has ditched all fairytale elements while keeping Cinderella’s story intact but removing the part where it is all about her love life with the prince. “I have dreams that I have to chase,” said Camila Cabello’s Cinderella. A mention should be made of Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, who took Cinderella’s idea of a business woman rather too seriously to give her a tux to wear in place of a ball gown!

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon, the movie has a promising cast including Camila Cabello as Cinderella, Billy Porter as Fairy Godmother, Idina Menzel as step mother, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Maddie Baillio as Anastasia, Charlotte Spencer as Drizella, among others. Some of the covers of famous songs have been written by some immensely popular musical artists.

Watch the trailer here: