Cinderella's Camila Cabello calls Taylor Swift her 'fabulous godmother' for guiding her during early career

Cinderella star Camila Cabello is known to be a close friend to Taylor Swift and during her recent interaction at her debut film's premiere, she had the sweetest things to say about her friend. Referring to Swift as her 'fabulous godmother', Cabello praised her for being supportive during her early career and being her guide in the industry.

According to ET, when asked about who would be her fairy godmother when it comes to the music industry, Camila was quick to respond with Taylor's name as she gushed about her and said, "I feel like Taylor Swift would be my fabulous godmother. I started out and I was a teenager when I met her, like 18 or something, and she always gave me great advice. She was always really supportive of me and really nurturing and sweet. So in the industry, I would say her."

Not long ago, Cabello in one of her interviews also mentioned how Swift is an amazing friend and never fails to reply to her texts. Camila also spoke about Taylor's helpful nature in an interview with Bustle where she said Swift always goes out of her way to give artist advice.

As for Cabello's upcoming film, Billy Porter will be essaying the role of her fairy godparent. The film marks the Senorita singer's acting debut and also stars Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and James Corden in key roles. The Cinderella musical stars Nicholas Galitzine opposite Camila in the romantic fairytale's newest screen adaption.

