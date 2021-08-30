Cinderella's Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel jam to their songs Don’t Go Yet & Let It Go in THIS hilarious video

Co-stars Camila Cabello and Idina Menzel have shared a hilarious video on Instagram as the two of them lip-sync to their songs 'Don’t Go Yet' and 'Let It Go' in a hilarious TikTok video, that the former has shared on her Instagram stories. While promoting their new movie, Cinderella, Menzel, & Cabello have taken to having some fun with each other!

In the video that Cabello penned, “That one friend who gives you boy advice, Idina Menzel,” while jamming to her latest release 'Don’t Go Yet'. Cabello can be seen scrolling through her phone while lip-syncing to the lines, “baby don’t go yet ‘cause I wore this dress for a little drama'.” The video soon focuses on Menzel singing some lines from her iconic number Let It Go from the movie Frozen. “Don’t let them in, don’t let them see,” she sings, which totally negates Cabello's lines from Don’t Go Yet. The duo shared this super hilarious with their fans while promoting Cinderella, which is slated to release on September 3.

In other news, while promoting their new movie, the entire cast of Cinderella were spotted dancing on the busy streets of Los Angeles, for which they garnered too many reactions from the audience and netizens alike. Netizens even shared their takes on the characters, who were fully dressed in their Disney avatars while entertaining the audience in a busy LA street. However, television show host James Corden has been on the receiving end of criticism mostly, for his dance moves during the act. Corden was witnessed hip thrusting in a mouse costume which left the entire social media in a frenzy!

