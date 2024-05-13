Cindy Crawford Reveals Handing Her Financial Situation Early On Was 'Tricky', Says She Was 'Making More Money' Than Her Parents

Model Cindy Crawford recently revealed what it took to manage her finances early in her career, and why it was a tricky situation for her. Crawford, who appeared in the podcast series titled Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother, discussed the state of her relationship with her parents and her career.

Cindy Crawford reveals tricky situations with her finances

Speaking to Christy Turlington Burns and Kelly Corrigan, the hosts of the podcast, Crawford revealed that by the time she was 18, she was already making more money than her parents. The model reflected on the early days of her career when she started modeling in Chicago. “In Chicago, it’s a small pond, so I was the big fish pretty quickly there,” she recalled. While she did out-earn her parents at a young age, it did take her one year to reach that salary.

Making such amounts at a young age might cause tensions in a lot of households, and for Crawford, it was almost like she had become the son of the family in a "weird way." She has two sisters, Chris and Danielle, while her only brother Jeffrey died of childhood Leukemia when she was just three years old. "I was able to help where I could," she added, "my sisters do not have expectations."

She then explained how she had to strike a balance with giving her sisters lavish gifts, which “emasculated” their husbands. “I was more about giving experiences and then helping them if they need a down payment on a house or something like that,” she noted, further pointing that if one is in a financial situation where they could do a lot, it would just land the person in a "tricky" situation.

A look at Cindy Crawford's career

Born Cynthia Ann Crawford, Cindy Crawford rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s as a supermodel. While initially based out of Chicago, she relocated to New York City where she leaped big, becoming the face of fashion magazines like Vogue and Elle. In her career as a supermodel, she has landed contracts with brands like Revlon and Pepsi.

Crawford married actor Richard Gere but the two eventually separated. She later married businessman Rande Gerber. The couple shares two children: Kaia and Presley Gerber.

