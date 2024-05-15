Cindy Crawford Shares 'Survivor Guilt' She And Her Sister Felt After Brother's Death; See Here

Disclaimer: This article contains content regarding death and cancer.



Cindy Crawford recently shared her deep feelings of 'survivor's guilt' following the death of her younger brother, Jeffrey, who passed away at the age of three due to leukaemia. During an emotional interview on the "Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother" podcast, the 58-year-old supermodel opened up about the complex emotions surrounding her brother's death, emphasizing the impact of her father's desire for a son which led to intense guilt among the siblings.

Cindy Crawford opens up about ‘survivor’s guilt’

Cindy also described how, from a young age, she and her sisters felt an overwhelming sense of responsibility, as if one of them should have been the one to pass instead of their brother. This feeling, she explained, persisted bizarrely for years, deeply affecting her and her sisters' emotional well-being. The model also reflected further on her family dynamics, Cindy shared insights from her past, noting that by the age of 18, she was earning more money than her parents had ever imagined, which paradoxically cast her in the role of "the son" they never had.

This financial dynamic introduced complexities in her relationships with her family, especially in how she chose to support them financially, ensuring it was more about shared experiences rather than just material gifts. Crawford also had a candid discussion that sheds light on the lasting impact of early childhood loss and the importance of addressing the emotional needs of children during such traumatic times, as well as the intricate dynamics of family roles and expectations.

Cindy spoke about therapy

In the interview, Cindy also delved into how she has been dealing with these emotions through therapy, particularly during the COVID pandemic which provided her the opportunity to engage more deeply with her feelings. She recounted a significant moment in therapy when she realized the affirmation she needed to hear as a child, which her mother, overwhelmed by grief at just 26 years old, couldn't provide: a reassurance that despite the family's loss, they were grateful she was still there.

Cindy also discussed the broader issue of how death is treated culturally, particularly how it affected her as a child. She recalled returning to school after her brother's death to find that no one, except for one blunt classmate, would acknowledge her loss or know how to address it. This, she noted, highlighted the general discomfort and avoidance of discussing death, especially with young children.

