Cindy Crawford speaks candidly about her marriage to Richard Gere in rare interview

More than three decades after their whirlwind marriage, supermodel Cindy Crawford has shared rare insights into her relationship with Hollywood icon Richard Gere. In an exclusive interview featured in the newly released Apple TV+ docuseries, 'The Super Models,' Crawford reflects on her youthful self and the transformative journey she experienced during her time with Gere.

Cindy Crawford's journey down memory lane

Cindy Crawford's union with Richard Gere, a Golden Globe-winning actor, was the stuff of tabloid fascination. The couple tied the knot in 1991, but their marital bliss was short-lived as they announced their separation just three years later. In the Apple TV+ docuseries, 'The Super Models,' Cindy Crawford, now 57, revisits her younger self and the whirlwind romance that once captivated the world.

During the interview with Etonline, Crawford reminisces about the early stages of her relationship with Gere, where youthful infatuation often leads individuals to adapt to their partner's interests. She notes, "In the beginning of a relationship, when you're a young woman, you’re like, 'You like baseball? I like baseball. Are you really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I’ll try that." Crawford's candid reflections reveal the universal experience of adapting to a new love.

A shift in supermodel trajectory

While married to Gere, Cindy Crawford's career trajectory underwent a significant transformation. She shifted away from the traditional "fashion elite" scene, pursuing diverse career opportunities. One standout moment was her iconic Pepsi commercial. Crawford reflects, "He was older, so I just was like in a different circle," highlighting how her priorities evolved during her marriage to Gere.

In 1991, Cindy Crawford made her debut at the Oscars, determined to leave an indelible mark. She recalls thinking, "If I'm going to go to the Oscars, I better be a freaking supermodel." And she did just that, making a lasting impression with a plunging red Versace gown. Her bold fashion choice signaled a revival of glamour at the Oscars.

Reflections on youth and growth

Crawford's introspective insights echo her previous comments on Oprah's Master Class, where she admitted, "I think a lot of what happened with Richard and I was I was still 22... I was kind of still figuring out who I was." She acknowledges the challenges of personal growth in a relationship and the wisdom that comes with time.

Following her divorce from Gere, Cindy Crawford found lasting love with Rande Gerber, celebrating 25 years of marriage. Meanwhile, Richard Gere went on to marry model and actress Carey Lowell. The couple shared a son, Homer, before parting ways after 11 years. Gere later married Alejandra Silva, and they now have two children together. Cindy Crawford reflects on the transformative power of her twenties, asserting her desire to lead and walk side by side in her journey of self-discovery.

