Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber debuts her DRAMATIC new hair transformation: Says ‘pink is punk’

Cindy Crawford’s daughter and supermodel Kaia Gerber is ditching her iconic brunette locks. The 18-year-old model took to her Instagram on Tuesday to officially debut her new, “punk” pink hair. “Pink is punk. watch my igtv to see @guidopalau remotely creative direct my dreams of going pink” Kaia wrote along with the selfie. Kaia first gave fans a glimpse at her pink hair while heading out to dinner with a friend in Malibu earlier this week.
In case you missed it, last week, Kaia recently celebrated her bestie Cara Delevingne’s birthday by getting a tattoo. The British actress and model Cara celebrated her 28th birthday on 12th August, and to commemorate the day Kaia, 18, took to her Instagram Stories to post a tribute for her. “Happy birthday to my solemate @caradelevingne,” Kaia captioned a photo in which her and Cara‘s feet and hands were intertwined.
Kaia also shared a close-up photo that showed off the new matching tattoos on their feet. Another photo that she uploaded showed Cara wearing a hoodie with Kaia‘s face on it.
She wrote, “The only person who wears my face on a sweatshirt.” The final photo that Kaia shared was of her and Cara embracing at a protest last month and she wrote, “The best protest buddy.”
