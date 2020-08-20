  1. Home
Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber debuts her DRAMATIC new hair transformation: Says ‘pink is punk’

Supermodel Kaia Gerber recently showed off her freshly dyed pink hair in her latest Instagram post. Says her new hair colour is punk. See her post below.
Cindy Crawford’s daughter and supermodel Kaia Gerber is ditching her iconic brunette locks. The 18-year-old model took to her Instagram on Tuesday to officially debut her new, “punk” pink hair. “Pink is punk. watch my igtv to see @guidopalau remotely creative direct my dreams of going pink” Kaia wrote along with the selfie. Kaia first gave fans a glimpse at her pink hair while heading out to dinner with a friend in Malibu earlier this week.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In case you missed it, last week, Kaia recently celebrated her bestie Cara Delevingne’s birthday by getting a tattoo. The British actress and model Cara celebrated her 28th birthday on 12th August, and to commemorate the day Kaia, 18, took to her Instagram Stories to post a tribute for her. “Happy birthday to my solemate @caradelevingne,” Kaia captioned a photo in which her and Cara‘s feet and hands were intertwined.

 

Kaia also shared a close-up photo that showed off the new matching tattoos on their feet. Another photo that she uploaded showed Cara wearing a hoodie with Kaia‘s face on it. 

 

 

She wrote, “The only person who wears my face on a sweatshirt.” The final photo that Kaia shared was of her and Cara embracing at a protest last month and she wrote, “The best protest buddy.” 

 

