Cinema Audio Society Awards 2025 Full Winners List; From Film A Complete Unknown to Lead TV Series Shōgun
The Cinema Audio Society Awards have recently chosen its winners, and here’s the list of all the names that were recognized at the event from both the film and TV categories.
The 61st Cinema Audio Society Awards were recently held, during which many famed names were glorified on stage. Choosing its winners during the award ceremony held on February 22, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton, A Complete Unknown became one of the winners at the event.
If you are eager to know more, below is the complete list of all those who took home the accolade.
During the 2025 Cinema Audio Society Awards, the Motion Pictures live-action award was presented to A Complete Unknown, for which Tod A. Maitland had been the Production Sound Mixer. Along with him, working on the outing were Paul Massey and David Giammarco, the Re-Recording Mixer, and scoring mixer, Nick Baxter.
The Non-Theatrical Motion Picture/LMTD Series was won by Masters of the Air: S01 E05 Part Five, for which the Prod. Sound Mxr was Tim Fraser, and the Re-Record Mixer was Michael Minkler, Shane Stoneback, and Duncan McRae. The Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music-Series or Special was won by Beatles ’64, which was Re-Recorded by Josh Berger and Giles Martin.
Motion Pictures- Animated was won by The Wild Robot, for which the original dialogue mixer was Ken Gombos, and the Re-Recording Mixer was Leff Lefferts and Gary A. Rizzo.
The award for Television Series- Half Hour was given to The Bear: S03 E03 Doors, for which the Production Sound Mixer was Scott D. Smith, along with Re-Recording Mixer Steve “Major” Giammaria.
Coming to the Motion Pictures- Documentary Category, it was won by Music by John Williams, Production Mixer, Noah Alexander, and Re-Recording Mixer Christopher Barnett and Roy Waldspurger. The Television Series- One-Hour category was won by Shōgun: S01 E05 Broken to the Fist, Production Sound Mixer, Michael Williamson with Re-Recording Mixer Steve Pederson and Greg P. Russell.
The Student Recognition Award was given to Guillermo Moya, Full Sail University.
