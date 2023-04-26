CinemaCon 2023: Barbie's new footage at the convention reveals John Cena's role in movie

Fans have been getting more ecstatic as the date of the dual releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer nears.

Even before its release, Margot Robbie starrer Barbie has been making huge splashes on the internet. At the CinemaCon 2023, Barbie not only showed new footage featuring John Cena but they also left everyone awe-struck at the convention with a new look of Robbie’s fantastic plastic doll as well as Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

Here is everything that you need to know about Barbie’s new footage featuring John Cena at the CinemaCon 2023 convention.

John Cena in ‘Barbie’ movie

Fans now have another reason to be excited about Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. This is because the new footage of Barbie was shown at the 2023 CinemaCon convention which featured John Cena in a mermaid role. On April 4, it was announced that John Cena will be playing the love interest of Dua Lipa’s character in the Barbie movie. It was also confirmed that Lipa’s character in the movie was a mermaid. Now, this news from CinemaCon seems to be confirmation that John’s character will be a mermaid as well in the movie.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie which is all set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023, fleshes out the plot of the movie. The fresh footage shows that Barbie enjoys having dance parties at her house and hanging out. But because of the several strange circumstances in their plastic world, Barbie and Ken are thrown into a series of misadventures in the real world. The footage also shows Barbie and Ken getting arrested, jamming to ‘Closer to Fine’ by Indigo Girls, and seeing John Cena in a mermaid's role.

Margot Robbie also opened up about making ‘Barbie’ a star and producer during CinemaCon. She said, ‘It was just such a huge and exciting opportunity – and a rare one. Everyone knows Barbie and she’s never been on the big screen before’.

