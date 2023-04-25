CinemaCon 2023: From Tom Cruise stunts to Mario 2; Here are 10 things to know

People have been excited for the upcoming CinemaCon 2023 to be held in Las Vegas. Most of the major studios will take part in this including Lionsgate, Sony, Paramount, Warner Bros, Universal, and Disney. The jam- packed four day schedule at the CinemaCon 2023 will include presentations, meetings, parties, panels, and screenings.

Fans are excited about what this year will bring as since last year's success of CinemaCon, they hope to see such wonders again. Here are ten things to know:

CinemaCon 2023

1. Tom Cruise’s stunts

One of main highlights of last year's CinemaCon was Tom Cruise’s motorcycle stunt video which introduced the Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning — Part One teaser. Fans are excited to see what Cruise will bring to this year’s CinemaCon.

2. The Flash

According to James Gunn, The Flash is one of the best superhero movies that have ever been made. It will debut for media and theater owners in CinemaCon on 25 April from 4:45 p.m. PT to 7:15 p.m. PT.

3. DC Deets

Fans are hoping to get more clarity on the future of the DC Universe since the only new look film with the release date is Superman: Legacy on June 11, 2025.

4. Timothée Chalamet

Fans are hoping that Timothée Chalamet will be seen in two properties in the Warner Bros. presentation which includes Wonka and Dune: Part Two.

5. Original movies

This year’s original films without any built-in fan base seem to have slimmer pickings which include No Hard Feelings, Joy Ride, Elemental, Asteroid City, and Stray.

6. Security

Let’s hope for better security at CinemaCon 2023 unlike last year, where exhibitor Olivia Wilde was given an envelope by Jason Sudeikis process server.

7. Amazon and Apple about theatrical release

Amazon and Apple keep talking about the theatrical release, so fans are curious whether they will announce theatrical play for movies.

8. Martin Scorsese

Fans are ecstatic about Martin Scorsese's talk during a special luncheon on Thursday to discuss ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, the situation of the movies and the state of exhibition.

9. Mario 2

The announcement about Super Mario Bros: Movie’s sequel might be announced at this year's CinemaCon.

10. New Theatre Gimmicks

At CinemaCon 2023, there is a panel called Beyond the PLF which will talk about how theaters can use live events or event cinema to compete in the market.

