Citadel: Amazon CEO asks for budgetary report as Priyanka Chopra starrer fails to garner audience

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy is seeking explanations regarding the exorbitant production costs of certain shows, with Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, topping the list.

The spy series faced significant challenges during its production and received unfavorable reviews and a lukewarm audience response upon its debut earlier this year.

Surprisingly, the show reportedly incurred a staggering cost of $250 million for Amazon. Jassy's demand for answers reflects concerns about the substantial investment in Citadel, given its underwhelming reception.

The high production expenses and mixed reception have raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about cost efficiency and quality control within the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Citadel Episode 1 & 2 Review: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden try to find the truth in a slow spy thriller

Amazon shows underperforming in US

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has requested a detailed budget analysis for the company's major shows, following underwhelming performance by six of them in the past nine months. This request coincides with Amazon's plans to downsize its workforce and abandon projects deemed unnecessary.

Recent months have seen Amazon invest $100 million in shows like Daisy Jones & the Six, The Power, Dead Ringers, and The Peripheral. However, none of these shows managed to make it onto the list of the top 10 most-watched shows in the US, as reported by Nielsen.

Jassy's call for a budget analysis reflects Amazon's efforts to evaluate cost efficiency and prioritize successful projects in the highly competitive streaming landscape.

ALSO READ: Is Priyanka Chopra's Citadel renewed for season 2 with Joe Russo as the director? Details inside

Amazon hopes Citadel will grow with time

During a recent event, Odetta Watkins, the head of drama series at Amazon Studios, acknowledged that Citadel requires time to find its footing in the US market, which she described as being 'jaded.'

Watkins emphasized that, in her perspective, the show is a triumph since its primary aim was to cater to a global audience. Citadel was designed by Amazon as a franchise with international appeal.

Notably, an Italian spinoff has already completed production, while an Indian spinoff featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan is currently in the filming stage.

Watkins' comments shed light on Amazon's strategic vision for Citadel, as they navigate the evolving tastes and preferences of viewers worldwide.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up on her prep for Citadel: ‘We always knew the gravity of the show’