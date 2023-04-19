Citadel Global Premiere: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden serve good looks; Nick Jonas, Varun-Samantha join

Citadel, the highly anticipated espionage thriller which is helmed by the famous director duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is gearing up for its grand release by the last week of April. Ahead of the much-awaited OTT release. the makers of Citadel held a grand global premiere event for the espionage thriller, on April 18, Tuesday. The premiere event, which was held in London, was attended by the lead pair, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, along with the other team members.

Priyanka and Richard serve good looks at Citadel premiere

Priyanka Chopra, the leading lady of Citadel raised the glam quotient at the global premiere event of the series, which was held in London. The popular actress opted for a classic red off-should gown, which she paired with a classic red lip make-up look, minimal accessories, and a soft-waved hairdo. Richard Maddon, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black velvet blazer, which he paired with a dark grey formal shirt and matching trousers.

Check out Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra's pictures from Citadel global premiere, below:

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra

The actor-singer, who is all excited about his dear wife's upcoming show, joined Priyanka Chopra and the rest of the Citadel team members for the global premiere event of the film in London. Later, Nick Jonas also took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely video of his wifey Priyanka, who is looking all glamorous in her red dress at the premiere event, to the much excitement of their fans.

Check out the pictures and video, below:

Team Citadel India join

Varun Dhawan, the popular Bollywood star, and South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who are set to headline the Indian counterpart of the Citadel series, were also spotted at the global premiere of the show. Samantha looked pretty in a black co-ord set, which she paired with statement diamond jewellery from Bulgari. She completed her look with a lazy bun with fringes and dewy make-up. Varun, on the other hand, looked dapper in his all-black look.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra on performing action sequences in Citadel; ‘I wanted myself to be elevated’