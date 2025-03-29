Citadel in Uncertain Territory After MGM Amazon Head Jennifer Salke Exits Amid Season 2

Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke suddenly left the company, leaving her pet project Citadel in dangerous territory. The spy thriller franchise was Salke's biggest gamble during her entire tenure at the company. The franchise started with the 2023 Citadel series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Salke has a grand vision for the global spy thriller universe, launching two spin-off series, the Italian Citadel: Diana and Indian Citadel: Honey Bunny. The second season of the mothership series is in post-production, while the fate of the other two hangs loose.

The first season of Citadel: Diana premiered in September, and Citadel: Honey Bunny launched in December, but there has been no announcement about their renewals yet. The main series reportedly faced certain hiccups during production, like multiple showrunner changes, multiple cuts, and reshoots that exceeded the budget.

The show received a respectable viewership, but not an extraordinary one. It became Amazon Prime Video’s second-most-watched new original series outside the US and fourth-most-watched globally after 24 days of its release.

It also had a modest viewership in the US. Now with Salke off-board, the sophomore season must achieve a much higher viewership target to get another season.

It took five years for the first season of the main show to be released since its announcement in 2018. Season 2 will likely take three years of time before its premiere. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Citadel season 2 was set to premiere in the fall of 2025, but now they’re eyeing a spring 2026 release.

As for the spin-off shows, their performance was respectable in the local markets, but they did not turn out to be global breakouts. Out of the two, Citadel: Hunny Bunny has a better chance at season 2 renewal with the possibility of both shows getting canceled.