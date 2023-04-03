Citadel: Priyanka Chopra says she had to trust co-star Richard Madden to not really ‘stab’ her face

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s upcoming spy series Citadel will be releasing on Prime Video on April 28th, 2023. Check out what they had to say.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Apr 03, 2023   |  08:50 PM IST  |  3.3K
Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra at the Asia Pacific Press Conference for Citadel (Image: APH Images)
Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra at the Asia Pacific Press Conference for Citadel (Image: APH Images)

Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will be releasing on April 28th, 2023. The much-anticipated spy-thriller series helmed by the Russo brothers will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While Richard will essay the role of agent Mason Kane, Chopra will be seen as agent Nadia Sinh. Ahead of the big day, the actors attended the Asia Pacific Press Conference for Citadel in Mumbai, India recently. During the event, both Chopra and Madden were asked about their characters and what made them say yes to the series. Find out what they had to say.

Priyanka Chopra on doing stunts with Richard Madden in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden revealed what made them agree to do the upcoming series. Responding to this question, the Love Again actress shared that the conversation about Citadel started around 5 years ago. She further added that she was presented with a ‘unique storyline’ which made her say yes without even reading the script.

On the other hand, Richard Madden informed that the duality of the story, along with the fact that both their characters Mason and Nadia will have their memories wiped out is what excited him.

Watch Citadel trailer below

Priyanka was further asked about her experience of doing stunts with her co-star. She joked that she had to trust Richard to not ‘stab’ her face. The 40-year-old actress also shared that they have invested a lot in the series that they shot for over a year. A part of her soul is in Citadel, said Priyanka.

More about Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel

Talking about Citadel, Richard Madden will be seen playing the role of Mason Kane, a spy who suffers from amnesia in the espionage series. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the role of agent Nadia Sinh, another spy who goes through the same problem. The show features a stellar star cast including Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in the supporting roles. The spy thriller is jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Gozie AGBO, and Midnight Radio.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Citadel’s Priyanka Chopra on the one thing that is non-negotiable: I cannot work with people I do not like

FAQs

When will Citadel release?
Citadel will release on April 28, 2023.
Where can I watch Citadel?
All episodes of Citadel will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
How old is Priyanka Chopra?
Priyanka Chopra is 40 years old.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!