Citadel: Priyanka Chopra shares a throwback BTS picture from the sets; Looks fierce in her spy avatar

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated Indian actress has established herself as a much sought-after talent at the global entertainment platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The actress, who is currently enjoying her new role in her personal life as the mother to her little daughter Malti Marie, is successfully juggling her personal and professional lives. Priyanka Chopra is playing the lead role in the highly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel, which is slated to be released by the last week of April, this year.

Priyanka Chopra shares a BTS pic from Citadel location

The famous star, who is set to play a spy in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel, is currently busy with the promotions of her ambitious project. Amidst her busy schedule, Priyanka Chopra took to the official Instagram handle. She shared an unseen BTS picture which was clicked at the location of the spy thriller series, on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, the talented actress looks fierce in her spy avatar. Priyanka is seen in a black and white suit, which she paired with a braided bun. She also has a revolver in her hand, and it looks likes she was shooting for a high-voltage action sequence.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story, below:

About Citadel

Citadel, which is touted to be a unique espionage thriller, is created by the famous director duo, Russo Brothers. Priyanka Chopra is playing the role of an Asian spy named Nadia Sinh in the project, which features popular Hollywood actor Richard Madden in the role of another efficient spy. The much-awaited series features a stellar star cast including Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in supporting roles. Citadel is jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Gozie AGBO, and Midnight Radio.

