Citadel: Richard Madden gushes about co-star Priyanka Chopra, says 'we bring out the best in each other'

American action thriller television series Citadel was released on Amazon Prime yesterday and fans just cannot stop raving about it. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the series was in the top ten trending list in more than 38 countries within 12 hours of release. Meanwhile, Chopra and Madden's friendship and equation has been adored by netizens.

The 36-year-old Game of Thrones star has reminisced how he met the 40-year-old Indian superstar and spoken up about working with her in the series, which has already been renewed for a season two. Continue reading to know more about what Madden said.

Richard Madden gushes about Priyanka Chopra, calls her 'passionate' and 'present'

Madden, who plays Mason Kane, in Citadel, said that Chopra, who plays Nadia Sinh, in the global spy series is "so passionate" and "so present." He told The Indian Express, "It is really inspiring. We love sparring, pulling the best from each other, challenge each other, much like how the two characters on the show. They are always dancing together."

He continued, "Priyanka is so wonderfully instinctual and engaged in everything she does, that makes it very easy for me as an actor to look her in the eye, respond and try to create something honest together." Madden quipped, "Everyone is aware of Priyanka's stardom. You have to live under a rock to not know about it." Reminiscing about how they first met, he told Mid-day, "We were seated beside each other at the dinner, in a room of 400 people. We instantly hit it off, and had so much fun that night."

He revealed, "Then we saw each other again at different parties. When we learnt [Citadel] is going to happen, it was excellent. She is fun, the kindest and loveliest human." The actor continued, "What struck me the most about her was how much she cares. She wanted to mine these characters with [me]. We prod, poke and bring out the best in each other. Also, she listens [keenly] — you can say anything, and you’ll get a reaction that is not rehearsed."

Madden concluded saying, "We surprise each other constantly, and that makes way for the script to evolve." Apart from Chopra and Madden, Citadel also stars Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, and Roland Moller, among others. The first two episodes of the action thriller are available to stream on Amazon Prime.