Citadel Teaser Out: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s spy series promises action-packed scenes; WATCH

Citadel’s teaser is here! The Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer has been creating quite a stir among fans ever since it went on floors in 2021. And now, after months of waiting, the action and spy series, helmed by the Russo brothers of Avengers fame, is finally out with its much-anticipated teaser. Yesterday, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and shared the first look of the Amazon Prime Video show. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans, friends, and followers, expressed their excitement about the upcoming series. But, do you know that there was a teaser waiting to be discovered there? Yes, you read that right! Scroll below to check it out. Citadel Teaser starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci

In one of the pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram yesterday, we see Richard Madden’s character Mason Kane going through the details of her character – an agent named Nadia Sinh. The picture also featured a QR code, which when scanned, led to the teaser of Citadel.

In the teaser, we see actor Stanley Tucci delivering a line about lies, myths, and Citadel. As he says this, we are given quick glimpses of the action-packed show featuring car chases, blasts, and stunts. In one of the scene, we also see Chopra looking over her shoulders, while rocking a green dress. Take a look below. Watch Citadel’s Teaser

More about Citadel Created by the Russo brothers, the science fiction drama series is being termed as the ‘first of its kind global-event series’. Earlier in an interview, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke revealed that Citadel will have a spin-off series set in India, Mexico, and Italy. The Indian installment will feature actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. While Citadel’s release date is not yet announced, it is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Prime Video. The show has been produced by Gozie AGBO, Midnight Radio, and Amazon Studios.

