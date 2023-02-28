Citadel Teaser Out: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s spy series promises action-packed scenes; WATCH

Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in key roles is the introductory series in the first-of-its-kind global spy universe helmed by the Russo brothers.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Feb 28, 2023   |  01:11 PM IST  |  656
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel (Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel (Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

Citadel’s teaser is here! The Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer has been creating quite a stir among fans ever since it went on floors in 2021. And now, after months of waiting, the action and spy series, helmed by the Russo brothers of Avengers fame, is finally out with its much-anticipated teaser. Yesterday, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and shared the first look of the Amazon Prime Video show. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans, friends, and followers, expressed their excitement about the upcoming series. But, do you know that there was a teaser waiting to be discovered there? Yes, you read that right! Scroll below to check it out.

Citadel Teaser starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci

In one of the pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra on Instagram yesterday, we see Richard Madden’s character Mason Kane going through the details of her character – an agent named Nadia Sinh. The picture also featured a QR code, which when scanned, led to the teaser of Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in Citadel (Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

In the teaser, we see actor Stanley Tucci delivering a line about lies, myths, and Citadel. As he says this, we are given quick glimpses of the action-packed show featuring car chases, blasts, and stunts. In one of the scene, we also see Chopra looking over her shoulders, while rocking a green dress. Take a look below.

Watch Citadel’s Teaser

More about Citadel

Created by the Russo brothers, the science fiction drama series is being termed as the ‘first of its kind global-event series’. Earlier in an interview, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke revealed that Citadel will have a spin-off series set in India, Mexico, and Italy. The Indian installment will feature actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. While Citadel’s release date is not yet announced, it is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Prime Video. The show has been produced by Gozie AGBO, Midnight Radio, and Amazon Studios.

ALSO READ: How did Nick Jonas REACT to Priyanka Chopra’s first look from her upcoming series Citadel?

FAQs

When will Citadel release?
Citadel's release date has not been out yet, but the Amazon Prime Video series is expected to premiere some time later this year.
Who stars in Citadel?
Citadel features Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, and Stanley Tucci.
When will the Citadel trailer come out?
Citadel's trailer will come out on March 1, 2023.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Priyanka Chopra/ Jerry x Mimi Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!