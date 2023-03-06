Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden are on a quest to remember their past to save the future

Citadel, the highly anticipated spy thriller series which is produced by the popular directors' duo Russo Brothers, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video in April, this year. The much-awaited project, which features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles, has already garnered the attention the audiences around the globe with its highly promising posters and teasers. Now, the makers of Citadel have finally released the official trailer of the espionage series, which is now winning the internet.

Citadel official trailer at a glance

The fantastically-crafted official trailer of Citadel, which has a duration of 2.05 minutes, revolves around two spies - played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, who forget their past after an eventful day on a train, which was followed by a massive blast. Together, they try to remember the past, while getting on a mission together to save the future. From the promising official trailer, it is evident that the Russo Brothers' production is going to be a unique and binge-worthy watch for audiences across the world, who possess a fondness for spy thrillers.

The lead pair, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden look simply badass in their spy avatars and are definitely here to set the screens on fire with their electrifying chemistry. Along with Chopra and Madden, the stellar supporting cast, excellent visualisation, catchy background score, and stunning production design in the trailer hint that Citadel is equally strong when it comes to both the creative and technical aspects.

Watch the Citadel official trailer, here:

Citadel: Here's everything you need to know

Richard Madden is playing the role of Mason Kane, a spy who suffers from amnesia in Citadel, which features Priyanka Chopra in the role of Nadia Sinh, another spy who goes through the same problem. The show features a stellar star cast including Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in the supporting roles. The spy thriller is jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Gozie AGBO and Midnight Radio.

