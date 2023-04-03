Citadel’s Priyanka Chopra on the one thing that is non-negotiable: I cannot work with people I do not like

Priyanka Chopra says she cannot work with people she does not like anymore.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are currently gearing up for the release of their much-anticipated series Citadel which will stream on Prime Video later this month. Chopra and Madden will be seen essaying the roles of agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane respectively in the global spy series helmed by the Russo brothers. Both actors recently attended the Asia Pacific press conference for Citadel in Mumbai, India. During the event, Priyanka Chopra was asked about the one thing she considers ‘non-negotiable’ while choosing projects. Find out what she had to say.

Priyanka Chopra on the one thing that has become non-negotiable for her while choosing projects

Priyanka Chopra was asked about the one thing that has become non-negotiable for her when choosing new projects, after being in showbiz for more than 2 decades now. Responding to the question, the Citadel actress said, “I think for me what would be non-negotiable now – it’s actually really true. I can’t work with people I don’t like anymore. It’s really non-negotiable for me. I have to admire, look up to, like the people I am surrounded with. I have been doing this for a very long time. I want to be excited about going to work, I want to be inspired about going to work, and that has become non-negotiable for me,” Priyanka said.

Adding further, the actress said, “So when I meet the people I am going to work with, I take notes, in my little. But that truly is something that, as I have evolved, has become truly important to me.”

Watch Citadel trailer below

More about Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s Citadel

Talking about Citadel, Richard Madden will be seen playing the role of Mason Kane, a spy who suffers from amnesia in the espionage series. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra will be seen playing the role of agent Nadia Sinh, another spy who goes through the same problem. The show features a stellar star cast including Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in the supporting roles. The spy thriller is jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Gozie AGBO, and Midnight Radio.

