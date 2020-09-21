City Couple’s Way of Love: Kim Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook excited to work with It’s Okay to Not Be Okay director

Kim Ji Won and Ji Chang Wook have been roped in for a new K-drama series titled City Couple’s Way of Love: The duo's excited to work with It’s Okay to Not Be Okay director.

It's official! Backstreet Rookie star Ji Chang Wook will be starring opposite Descendants of the Sun and The Heirs star Kim Ji Won in new K-drama. The actors are set to lead the show titled City Couple’s Way of Love. Just a few weeks ago, the news of the duo's casting in the series made headlines. The series is helmed by It's Okay To Not Be Okay, Encounter and Jealousy Incarnation helmer Park Shin Woo. Now, it is confirmed that the Korean stars have signed the dotted lines and will start filming soon.

Before they could dive into the shoot, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won expressed their thoughts about working with the director and each other. As reported by Soompi, Ji Chang Wook said, "Because this is a drama by writer Jung Hyun Jung and director Park Shin Woo, both of whom I really wanted to work with, I’m delighted and excited to be preparing [for filming].” The actor will essay the role of Park Chae Won who is honest, overly passionate architect who loves the city streets.

Kim Ji Won echoed similar sentiments as Ji Chang Wook when she said, "I’m excited to be working together with such a great director, writer, and cast. I’m working hard to prepare so that I can show you a new side of myself through the character of Lee Eun Oh. In this difficult time, I hope that I’ll be able to provide even the smallest bit of joy.” Kim Ji Won's character sports a false identity and ends up falling for Park Chae Won.

City Couple’s Way of Love will premiere later this year. Are you eager to watch Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won create magic on the small screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

