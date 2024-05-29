City Of God: The Fight Rages On, Sequel To The 2002 Brazilian Film To Be Streamed On Max

After more than 20 years, City of God is getting its sequel, City of God: The Fight Rages On which will be a six episodes series will streamed on Max.

It's been a long time since the world witnessed the streets of Brazil in the thriller City of God. And now, after more than 20 years, Max announced the Oscar-nominated film will have its sequel, which will be a series that carries on the narrative, according to reports by Collider. The six-episode series, titled City of God: The Fight Rages On, is scheduled to premiere in August. There is currently no word about a precise release window.

City of God: The Fight Rages with characters from the original film

Featuring a strong cast of characters from the first movie, City of God: The Fight Rages On is produced by Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes), who also directed the original picture. The characters include Buscapé (Alexandre Rodrigues), Lampião (Thiago Martins), Berenice (Roberta Rodrigues), Melonhead (Kiko Marques), and Barbantinho (Edson Oliveira).


Although there will be a story aspect involving the 20-year gap between the movie and the series, the setting will still be somewhat outdated: whereas the movie was set in the late 1970s, the series will take place in the early 2000s.

Max not only announced the new series but also disclosed that parts of City of God will be used as flashbacks in City of God: The Fight Rages On. This will help viewers understand the show's setting and serve as a reminder of certain past occurrences that may have influenced people decades later.

What can we expect in the sequel?

Photographer and journalist Buscapé will return in the follow-up series, but Max has not yet disclosed how he will be involved in the narrative. Given the significant evolution of discussions surrounding privilege, structural racism, and police brutality over the previous 20 years, City of God: The Fight Rages On will present a completely fresh perspective on the characters. 


City of God

In 2002, City of God was released to great praise from critics and audiences. It is still regarded as a masterpiece in Brazilian and worldwide film. It portrayed the tale of several people who were raised in Brazil's largest slum, Cidade de Deus (original title), which provided little protection against crime, violence, and the drug war.

Know more about City of Gold

Who will direct the epsiodes of City of God: The Fight Rages?
Prime Video's New Bandits, Aly Muritiba, will be directing the episodes of City of God: The Fight Rages.
Was City of God nominated for Acadmemy Awards?
City of Gold was nominated for four Academy Awards (including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay).
