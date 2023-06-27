Claim to Fame 2: When did new season of reality series air? Here's where to watch show hosted by Kevin Jonas

American reality competition series Claim to Fame is back with a new season and fans of the show are excited to watch their favorite show again. The television series gained popularity for its interesting format and unique gameplay when it premiered last year. Keep reading to know details about the show including the release date, hosts of the show, and the format.

Claim to Fame 2 release date, synopsis, and hosts

The second season of Claim to Fame premiered on June 26, 2023, on ABC. Hosted by Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas, the show revolves around the relatives of 12 celebrities as they live in the same house and conceal their identity to win the $100,000 cash prize. The synopsis of the reality television series reads, "This series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members' shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identities and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune."

'We got some really crazy big names this season, and I think a lot of that has to do with how well the first season was received," Kevin, who is a member of popular pop group The Jonas Brothers, told Billboard. Talking about his relationship with Franklin, the musician revealed, "We're 13 years apart, so I started living life a little sooner and out of the house when he was younger. It was nice for both of us to be able to refocus our energy and actually spend this quality time together." Franklin added that the two have gotten closer due to the show.

More about Claim to Fame 2

The concept of Claim to Fame revolves around identifying the opponents and eliminating them in hopes of getting closer to the prize and the winner's title. Even though physical appearance can sometimes help in figuring out which contestant is connected to which celebrity, other times contestants have to find clues and make guesses. The show features challenges, alliances, competitive spirit, and drama. The first season premiered on ABC on July 11, 2022, and was won by Loreal Chanel Palmer, Keke Palmer's sister.

The season two cast includes 12 new contestants namely Carly, JR, Gabriel, Chris, Hugo, Karsyn, Cole, Jane, Monay, Olivia, Shane, and Travis. New episodes of the season will air every Monday on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The series was renewed for season two in January this year. The first season had 12 contestants, just like this year, and had a total of 10 episodes, so it is possible for season two to have 10 episodes.

