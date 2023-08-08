Claim to Fame 2: Who is Hugo James Wentzel related to? Latest evicted member reveals dating co-contestant

Competitive game series Claim to Fame has been rising in popularity every week and the latest episode featured another elimination. The contestant who got eliminated this time around was Hugo James Wentzel. Here's which celebrity the 24-year-old is related to, who he is in a relationship with, and what he said about dating another contestant from his season.

Claim to Fame 2: Who is Hugo James Wentzel?

Hugo James Wentzel is the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter. He got eliminated from the show after incorrectly guessing that Chris is related to Elton John. Before his exit, he gave an update about his grandfather's health and divulged that he's currently in hospice care. Hugo's mother Amy Carter, who lived in the White House from 1977 to 1981, takes care of her father. Jimmy Carter, who is 98 years old, is the longest-living US president.

The recently evicted contestant told USA Today that his grandfather is really sick and not doing too well. The former politician likes to listen to audiobooks because he's still super-smart and always wants to do something. Hugo also added that Carter has watched the show and is a fan of it. He also referred to the perks and cool things he got to experience as the grandson of a President and stated that though it feels normal now, he still finds it cool.

The 24-year-old mentioned enjoying crazy vacations and meeting veteran singer Peter Gabriel as some of the cool things he has done. Hugo revealed that being a part of Claim to Fame has been the best experience of his life. He felt really connected to everyone on the show and made some really good friends. The powerlifter also revealed that he's dating a co-contestant from his season and here's what he had to say about how that happened.

Claim to Fame 2: Which contestant is Hugo dating?

Hugo is dating Olivia Aquilina, whose aunt is Jenny McCarthy. She was eliminated from Claim to Fame 2 during the July 31 episode. Hugo said, "I would talk to Olivia a lot, and we kind of had a secret alliance. We were pretty tight and then after the show, we just got even closer, and then we were just dating. The show did a lot of good for me." He told People their relationship is amazing. "I literally love Olivia. It's crazy I got to meet them on that show."

Claim to Fame season two premiered on June 26, 2023, on ABC. The reality television series airs a new episode on the network every week and is available to stream on Hulu soon after. Hosted by Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas, the show features the relatives of 12 celebrities as contestants. They live in the same house and conceal their identity in an attempt to win the $100,000 cash prize.

