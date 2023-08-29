Claim to Fame 2: Who won season 2 of reality series hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas? Identities of finalists and recap

Claim to Fame season two has finally aired its finale and the winner of the unique reality series has been announced. The second installment of the show hosted by sibling duo Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas premiered on June 26, 2023, and its finale aired on August 28, 2023, on ABC. Here's everything you need to know about the conclusion including who won the season, who the finalists were, who they're related to, and a recap of episodes 9 and 10.

Claim to Fame 2 finale recap

Episode 9 was titled Disco Balls and Clue Walls while episode 10 was titled Needle in a Haystack, and the two-episode finale gave us the winner of Claim to Fame 2. The final four contestants participated in a challenge where they had to match clues to their competitors. Gabriel won the challenge and picked himself as the guesser. He guessed that Karsyn is the niece of stock car racing driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., and managed to eliminate her.

ALSO READ: Claim to Fame 2: Who is Hugo James Wentzel related to? Latest evicted castmate reveals dating co-contestant

The second part of the finale featured the return of host Kevin Jonas who was missing since he was on tour with his band The Jonas Brothers. Frankie had been taking on hosting duties alone but his elder brother returned for the second part of the finale. All contestants of season two then made their entry and decided who to help from amongst the remaining contenders Chris, Gabriel, and Monay. In the next challenge, Gabriel performed quite well again.

Who won Claim to Fame 2?

He picked Monay as the guesser who successfully revealed that Chris is related to Donny Osmond. This results in the final two of Claim to Fame season 2 namely Gabriel and Monay. In the final round, Gabriel guessed that Monay is related to comedian J.B. Smoove and since he was right, he won the season. Monay revealed her name is Jerrica Brooks. The winner of the first and previous season was Keke Palmer's elder sister, Loreal Chanel Palmer.

Who is Gabriel related to?

Gabriel then revealed he is the younger brother of host and actor Nick Cannon. In a recorded video, Gabriel's brother had a message for him. "I am Nick Cannon and Gabriel is my little brother, even though he's way bigger than me, but you know, genetics. Enjoy that new claim to fame. Loan me some money," the 42-year-old joked. The 10-episode season of the ABC show thus ended on a fun note.

ALSO READ: Claim to Fame 2: When did new season of reality series air? Here's where to watch show hosted by Kevin Jonas