Claim to Fame: Did Eddie Murphy’s daughter, Shayne WARN her father on being eliminated so soon?

Despite having a famous father, legendary comedian Eddie Murphy, Shayne experienced an unexpected exit from the ABC reality competition, Claim to Fame. The show revolves around concealing one's famous family ties, but Shayne's elimination came as a surprise to her father, who had been avidly following the series. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shayne discussed her strategy, her father's reaction, and her bond with fellow contestant Monay.

Shayne on not telling her father about the elimination

Shayne reveals that her father was completely unaware of her elimination because he watches the show in real time. With no prior knowledge of her departure, Eddie Murphy is likely to feel disappointed, given his emotional investment in her journey. She said "He's watching in real time so he has no idea that I am going to be going home this week. He's probably gonna be a little disappointed because he's invested."

ALSO READ: Claim to Fame: Tom Hanks’ niece Carly Reeves eliminated; blames housemate for biasness

Shayne on the strategy for the show and her bond with Monay

Shayne reflects on her strategy, acknowledging the challenge of hiding her famous lineage. Despite playing Jane alongside Monay, Shayne believes that her elimination was inevitable due to her existing target status. She also shares the trust and loyalty she shared with Monay, discussing their instant bond and understanding within the game. She said "Honestly, I feel like because my celebrity is as known as he is, going into the house I knew it would be kind of easy for my fellow contestants to figure that out if they had access to my clue. I was just hoping that I'd be able to get people to not look at me for as long as possible because I knew as soon as they did start looking into me, I'd definitely be one of the easier people to scope out."

As Shayne bids farewell to Claim to Fame, she contemplates the alliances she formed and the importance of trust in the intense environment of the show. With hindsight, she acknowledges the need to tighten her alliances and pay closer attention to crucial clues. Despite her early exit, Shayne's journey on the show has provided insight into the dynamics of fame and the challenges faced by individuals with famous relatives.

ALSO READ: Claim to Fame 2: When did new season of reality series air? Here's where to watch show hosted by Kevin Jonas