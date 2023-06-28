Claim to Fame Season 2: Here's more to know about each contestant’s celebrity relative
Claim to Fame season 2 has premiered on ABC. The 12 contestants have shared details about their famous relative celebrity. Read on to know more.
Claim to Fame season 2 premiered on June 26, 2023 on ABC. In this show, the twelve contestants related to famous celebrities keep their identities a secret. The 12 contestants introduced themselves at the premiere by revealing two truths and one lie about their famous relative.
Here is everything to know about the details revealed by each contestant of their celebrity relative on Claim to Fame season 2.
Carly Reeves
Carly Reeves was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Claim to Fame season 2 premiere. She said that her celebrity relative was an Oscar-winning musician, who is her uncle. Hugo correctly guessed that Reeves’ uncle is Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. Reeves' mother is the sister of Rita Wilson, who is Tom Hanks’ wife.
After getting eliminated from Claim To Fame season 2, Reeves started crying and said, “I didn’t realize he was going to pick me. I was not expecting this at all.”
Travis
During the Claim to Fame season 2 episode, Travis said that his celebrity relative is a Critics Choice-winning actor and his father.
Karsyn
Karsyn claimed that her celebrity relative is her uncle, who is a famous musician inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Cole
Cole claimed that his celebrity relative is his father who is a Grammy-winning musician.
Gabriel
Gabriel claimed that his brother is a famous athlete with NAACP Awards.
Shayne
Shayne said that her father is a Grammy-winning musician.
Jane
Jane said that her famous celebrity relative is her father who is a Grammy-winning musician.
Monay
Monay claimed that her famous celebrity relative is an Emmy-winning athlete who is her father.
JR
JR said that his brother is a well-known musician with an NBA Championship ring to his name.
Olivia
During the episode, Olivia said that her famous celebrity relative is a famous television personality who is her brother with the Razzie Award.
Hugo
Hugo, who had correctly guessed Carly Reeves’ famous celebrity relative, is responsible for her elimination. He claims to be the grandson of a Nobel Prize-winning athlete.
Chris
Chris says that he is related to the musician's uncle with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The drama during the Claim to Fame season 2 premiere promises that upcoming episodes are going to be quite interesting.
