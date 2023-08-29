Claim to Fame Season 2: The final four reveal their famous relatives

The suspenseful journey of Claim to Fame Season 2 has finally come to an end, and viewers are abuzz with excitement as we unveil the winner and the captivating finale that led to this triumphant moment. In this blog post, we'll dive into the thrilling conclusion of this reality TV show, where contestants Chris, Gabriel, and Monay battled it out for the ultimate prize by deciphering their fellow competitors' celebrity relatives. Spoiler alert: Gabriel emerges as the victor, but the twists and turns along the way are not to be missed.

Solo challenge and Gabriel's revelation

The penultimate episode kicked off with a solo challenge that had the remaining four players attempting to match a series of clues to their opponents. The unexpected twist came when they uncovered Gabriel's deceptive claim of being related to an athlete. Despite this revelation, Gabriel triumphed in the challenge, eliminating Karsyn, who turned out to be the niece of race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gabriel's victory secured him a spot in the final showdown.

Return of Kevin Jonas and a haystack hunt

Episode two brought back Kevin Jonas, providing an exciting twist to the finale. The eliminated contestants joined in on the action, first at a lively pool party where they endeavored to help the final three decipher each other's connections. Subsequently, a thrilling final challenge awaited the contestants as they scoured giant haystacks for clues. The top three competitors—Chris, Gabriel, and Money—raced against time to arrange the clues in the correct elimination order.

The climactic guess-off

After his consistent dominance, Gabriel earned his place in the final guess-off. He strategically chose Monay as the guesser for the first round, capitalizing on her newfound insight into Chris's identity. Monay's hunch proved spot-on as she correctly identified Chris's famous relation: the '70s teen idol Donny Osmond, who turned out to be Chris's father.

The ultimate showdown: Gabriel vs. Monay

The final round pitted Gabriel against Monay in a nail-biting showdown. Gabriel, undaunted by the pressure, chose to be the guesser and took a bold step by guessing that Monay was related to "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star J.B. Smoove. His intuition paid off as Monay unveiled her true identity as Jerrica Brooks, revealing that her father was, indeed, J.B. Smoove. The unexpected twist left viewers awestruck.

Gabriel's triumph and surprise revelation

In a stunning turn of events, Gabriel emerged as the winner of Claim to Fame Season 2, joining the esteemed ranks of Season 1 winner Keke Palmer's sister, Loreal Chanel "L.C." Palmer. As the recipient of a $100,000 cash prize, Gabriel's victory was well-deserved. His winning relative, however, was far from the sports world. Gabriel's older brother was none other than the multi-talented Nick Cannon, known for his roles as the creator of "Wild 'n Out" and the host of "The Masked Singer."

Nick Cannon's shoutout

In a heartwarming recorded video, Nick Cannon congratulated his victorious sibling, Gabriel. He humorously acknowledged their size difference due to genetics and playfully requested some financial assistance. The heartfelt message added a touch of celebrity warmth to the already exhilarating

