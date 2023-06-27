Claim to Fame: Tom Hanks’ niece Carly Reeves eliminated; blames housemate for biasness

Carly Reeves, niece of renowned actor Tom Hanks, reflects on her emotional outburst and shares her thoughts on the surprising elimination from ABC's Claim to Fame.

In a premiere episode filled with suspense and surprise, Carly Reeves, Tom Hanks' niece by marriage, found herself eliminated from ABC's reality show Claim to Fame. The show, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, features relatives of celebrities competing to conceal their identity and win a prize of $100,000. Reeves's elimination came as a shock to her, as she expressed her frustration and blamed her housemate for the biasness that led to her departure. 

A disappointing exit and frustration with clues for Carly Reeves

Reeves voiced her disappointment with the show's clues that made it easy for other contestants to identify her famous relative. The inclusion of references to Tom Hanks' iconic film Forrest Gump, such as a park bench and a ping pong paddle, left Reeves feeling like the game was rigged against her. In an emotional rant after her elimination, she lamented the lack of fair opportunities and expressed her desire for more camera time and a chance to showcase her abilities.

Insights into Carly Reeves and Tom Hanks

Reeves opens up about her casting process for the show, revealing that she applied on her own accord due to her love for reality TV and her desire to step out of her uncle's shadow. She shares the supportive reactions of her family, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and her cousins Colin and Chet Hanks. Reeves also discusses her genuine emotions following her elimination, expressing that while she could have handled the situation more gracefully, her sadness and upset were genuine and she has no regrets about her reaction. Reeves sheds light on some interesting aspects of Tom Hanks' personality, mentioning his dislike for raspberries and his aversion to crowds and red carpet events. 

Carly Reeves's journey on Claim to Fame may have ended sooner than expected, but her presence on the show brought a mix of emotions and captivating moments. Despite her disappointment, Reeves remains grateful for the experience and the exposure it provided. As fans of Tom Hanks continue to admire his illustrious career, Carly Reeves's participation in the show allowed audiences to see a different side of the Hanks family. With her heartfelt reactions and revealing insights, Reeves's time on Claim to Fame won't be easily forgotten.

FAQs

How is Carly Reeves related to Tom Hanks?
ABC's “Claim to Fame” contestants quickly identified Tom Hanks as housemate Carly Reeves' celebrity relative on Monday's Season 2 premiere. The elimination came as a complete surprise to Reeves, Hanks' niece by marriage, who is the daughter of Rita Wilson's sister.
Who went home on Claim to Fame?
Thanks to the presence of an iconic park bench on the Claim to Fame clue wall, Carly Reeves — the niece of Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks — was sent home on night one by her fellow contestant Hugo, who correctly identified her Oscar-winning celebrity relative during the season premiere guess-off.
