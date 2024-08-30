Claim to Fame Winner Adam Christoferson Talks Bias Towards Hud and Mackenzie; Says THIS

Reality competition Claim to Fame crowned the winner of their third season recently and it’s none other than Adam Christoferson. The entire season, he managed to keep his celebrity relative’s identity a secret, even after saying “Uncle Michael Bolton.”

Christoferson won the final challenge by turning Mackenzie Adkins and Hud Mellencamp against each other and figuring out their celebrity relatives just in time to win the competition. When the previously eliminated contestants returned to help, they worked against him, which made his victory even sweeter.

In an interview with TV Insider, Adam Christoferson talked about his road to victory as well as regrets from the show. When asked about his thoughts on the housemates’ treatment towards him and their bias towards Mackenzie and Hud, he expressed that he had been expecting it.

He added that he felt “pretty alone” after Miguel left the show. He knew he was next as he kept giving others ammunition, which is part of his personality. He mentioned how he kept his guard up, which turned into a pleasant surprise at the finale. He admitted that the housemates’ bias did help him and made him eventually win.

Since he is related to singer Michael Bolton and shares a similar tone, Christoferson avoided singing until a certain point, as he didn’t want it to become obvious in front of others.

ABC’s Claim to Fame first premiered in June 2022 and is hosted by the Jonas Brothers duo, Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas. The second season of the show premiered in June 2023, followed by a third season in July 2024. Season 1 saw actress Keke Palmer’s sister, Loreal Chanel Palmer, as the winner, while season 2 had Nick Cannon’s brother, Gabriel Ezra Cannon, as the winner.

The show consists of people with famous relatives who move into a secluded house. The gameplay is to find each other's celebrity connections while keeping their secret. Along with this, the contestants compete in challenges for immunity and clues. Like any other reality show, each episode ends with a vote, where the ‘guesser’ must correctly identify another contestant's celebrity relative or they get eliminated. The winning contestant gets $100,000.

