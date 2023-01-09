Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting third child together; Here are 6 details about their relationship

Representatives for Hugh Dancy and Claire Danes have confirmed that the couple are prepared to welcome their third child together. The couple confirmed with PEOPLE that they will soon become a family of five after being married for about thirteen years. The couple also have two sons together named Cyrus Michael Christopher, aged ten, and Rowan, aged four years old. The couple generally prefers to keep their personal lives private, however, they keep giving the sneak peak of their life with interviews. Dancy and Danes are also often seen supporting each other’s work. The couple also attended the premiere of Hugh’s film Downtown Abbey: A New Era and Claire’s series Fleishman Is In Trouble Together.

From meeting on the set of The Evening to becoming a family of five, here are six details about the couple’s adorable relationship. 1. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy’s first meet The couple first met in 2006 on the set of ‘Evening’ and played fictional love interests for one another. Claire also revealed in an interview that she became single just before filming and was not looking for any kind of relationship. That is why they remained friends for a while. Claire Danes also mentioned that they met in Rhode Island and she was really happy when they went bicycling together. Later, when the couple started dating each other, they traveled together and went to the award functions together.

2. Claire and Hugh's marriage Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy tied the knot together in a private ceremony in France. They married in 2009 with close friends and family along with later announcing their union a few weeks later to the public. Speaking about married life, Danes mentioned in an interview that marriage might be challenging but it has also been wonderful. Claire credits her parents who have shown that long marriages can work, especially with the person whom you have been in love with. 3. Long distance relationship After getting married, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy were also forced to go long distance for a few years because Hugh was starring in Hannibal in Toronto while Claire was shooting in North Carolina for Homeland. The actress mentioned in an interview that this long distance was tough for them and they understood how important it was for the couple to be physically together as much as they can. Dane also added that she is just bad at dealing with this distance and does not even wish to be good at it. The couple currently live together in New York along with their two sons. They also attended the Met Gala together with High in an all-white ensemble, while Danes was seen donning Lanvin’s yellow lace gown. 4. Couple welcomed their first baby The couple welcomed their first baby in December 2012. Danes mentioned in an interview that she worked till the eighth month of pregnancy and was looking forward to spending time with the baby during the holidays. Hugh and Claire have been low key with their parenting style. Claire Danes also stated in an interview that her eldest son Cyrus Michael Christopher is definitely a set baby. Cyrus would visit her mother on set while she was filming for Homeland and thoroughly enjoyed it. He loves saying action along with going to the show’s operation room because of so many lights.

5. Couple welcomed their second baby The couple welcomed their second baby in August 2018. They had planned for this pregnancy and were ecstatic with the news. Claire also raved in an interview about enjoying her second pregnancy while taking a break from work. She further added that this time around the break felt like a huge luxury. 6. Balancing professional and personal life Hugh Dancy stated in an interview that sometimes balancing work, fatherhood, and marriage can get complicated. However, they make it work by trying to find their happiness both as a family unit and individual along with being fulfilled with the work that they do. Claire Danes considers motherhood an amazing aspect of her life and looks forward to spending time with the children. Besides the adorable love story of the couple, Claire Danes and Hugh Dancey have also been doing well in their careers. Claire has been a versatile actress with several accolades to her name, including the Golden Globes Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Primetime Emmy Awards. Hugh Dancy has also played major roles in several series and movies, such as Hannibal, Law & Order.

ALSO READ: Here are the Nominations for 68th Emmy Awards, Game of Thrones Leads The Pack!