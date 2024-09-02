Claire Danes Reflects on Her Role in My So-Called Life; 'I Don't Think I Had Ever Read A More Accurate Account...'

Popular actress Claire Danes spoke to PEOPLE in the August 2024 issue in honor of the 30th anniversary of the American teen drama television series My So-Called Life, which premiered on ABC on August 25, 1994.

Danes took a walk down memory lane, reflecting on how her character in the show, Angela Chase—a sensitive and contemplative teenager trying to figure out who she is—closely resembled her own real-life experiences as a teen.

"I was exactly Angela's age, maybe even a slight bit younger, but I don't think I had ever read a more accurate account of the experience I was having at that moment," she shared.

"I was just so thrilled to have my internal life articulated for me," she continued, praising the show’s creator, Winnie Holzman, and commending the script for its brilliance, which allowed her to deeply connect with the narrative during her teenage years.

My So-Called Life centered on Claire Danes' character, Angela Chase, and her family and friends as they navigated the challenges of high school while trying to understand themselves. The show is set in a fictional suburban town and primarily takes place at Angela's high school and home.

Despite its short run, the show has become a cult classic and is often cited as one of the best portrayals of the idealized yet complex life of a teenager. It was one of the first network TV shows to feature a gay character as a regular cast member and addressed a range of important issues, including mental health, addiction, domestic abuse, and more.

Alongside Danes who nailed the character of Anglea, the show featured Bess Armstrong playing her mother, Patricia "Patty" Chase. A.J. Langer portrayed Rayanne Graff, Angela's rebellious best friend, followed by Devon Gummersall played Brian Krakow, the awkward neighbor with a crush on Angela, and Jared Leto starred as Jordan Catalano, her love interest, and many other interesting characters.

Reflecting on her experience working on the show, Danes told PEOPLE that she faced certain restrictions compared to the rest of the cast, as she could only work 10 hours a day due to being a minor. Out of those 10 hours, 3 had to be spent in her trailer with a tutor, making every moment on set precious for her.

She concluded the interview by saying that she thoroughly enjoyed her time on the show, describing it as a great introduction to television and film. Danes also mentioned the amazing group of people she had the chance to work with, noting that they are still in touch today.

All 19 episodes of My So-Called Life are available to stream on Hulu.

