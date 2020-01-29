Claire Danes turned down Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio for THIS reason; Find Out

Claire Danes revealed the reason behind turning down the role of Rose in Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Titanic. Here’s what she had to say.

Claire Danes revealed that she was offered the iconic role of Rose in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer film, Titanic, but she decided to turn it down. During a recent interview, the actress addressed the rumours that she was offered the part of rose in Titanic and asserted that she wasn’t ready for the fame that was expected to come with the film and hence decided to step back. The role eventually to Kate Winslet and is now considered to be one of her best performances.

During her latest appearance on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the actress opened up about turning down what could have been a career-defining role and asserted that she has no regrets. Before she was offered Titanic, the actress had already worked with Leo in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 film Romeo + Juliet. The film was shot in Mexico City, the same place where Luhrmann shot his film. The actress stated that while she did have a strong interest in the project, she did not think she had it in herself to shoot another film with Leo in Mexico. While it worked out extremely well for Kate, Danes stated that she does not regret turning down the role because she knows she had a strong reason to do so.

Although Danes knew she did not want the part, the actress revealed that Leo was trying to figure out if he wanted to do the job or not. She stated that the actor wasn’t sure about the part. However, the actor late decided that he wanted to take that journey and told his co-actor that he has decided to take the role. Danes further explained that back then, she wasn’t ready for the intense amount of fame. She later witnessed that fame overpowering Leo.

