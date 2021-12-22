Claire Foy on her success from Netflix show The Crown: I wish I had been able to enjoy it more

Claire Foy has admitted that she wasn't happy with her level of success after her time on Netflix's The Crown. The 37-year-old actress played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the royal drama, earning her a slew of awards including two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for her work.

Claire, however, admitted on the podcast Reign with Josh Smith that she didn't 'deserve' such acclaim and said of her success: "I wish I had been able to enjoy it more," as per Daily Mail. She further explained, "I think it makes me feel uncomfortable, is what I've learned. Not that going to the parties and lovely people being really nice to you is amazing and is wonderful for people to enjoy things that you've done, but I felt uncomfortable with it because I basically, fundamentally didn't think I deserved it."

Despite the numerous awards she received for her role as the monarch, Claire suggested that she wouldn't necessarily consider herself a 'success' because of how she felt. She said: "Success in the way that I've had it, which is because people say that something you have done has been worthwhile is very difficult unless you think it's been worthwhile, then it's not really a success."

Meanwhile, Claire played The Queen for the first two seasons of the Netflix show before Olivia Colman, 47, took over the role to reflect the aging monarch. For the final two seasons of The Crown, Imelda Staunton, 65, will play Her Majesty. Claire, who is currently starring in BBC's A Very British Scandal, has spoken out about her mental breakdown in her twenties, admitting that sharing her feelings with friends 'changed my life.'

