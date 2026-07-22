Clayface 2nd Trailer: DC Steps Into World of Body Horror, Exploring Tragic Tale of Tom Rhys Harries’ Matt Hagen

Clayface, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on October 23, 2026. Directed by James Watkins, the film marks the first horror feature in the DC Universe and explores the story of Matt Hagen.

Clayface 2nd Trailer

The 2-minute and 32-second trailer follows Matt Hagen, a famous and handsome actor whose life is turned upside down after he is disfigured, allegedly over an affair involving the antagonist's girlfriend.

Despite seeking justice through the system, Matt finds himself isolated and unable to return to his normal life. With nowhere else to turn, he approaches Dr. Caitlin Corr, a scientist researching an experimental treatment. However, the procedure comes at a devastating cost.

Watch the trailer

The trailer for Clayface shows that although everything initially appears to be going well for Matt, he soon discovers that his face and body are transforming into a mass of clay. As the side effects worsen, the film follows his descent into a feared figure, struggling with his deteriorating psychological state while becoming a terrifying presence in Gotham City.

Clayface is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The character has appeared in multiple iterations throughout the comics and is best known as one of Batman's recurring adversaries in Gotham.

Alongside The Gentlemen fame Tom Rhys Harries in the title role, the film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, and others in key roles.

Directed by James Watkins, the film is based on a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. Flanagan had previously expressed interest in developing a Clayface film during the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) era before later pitching the project to the newly formed DC Studios in March 2023.

In addition to James Gunn and Peter Safran, The Batman director Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris serve as producers. The film is also part of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which has already introduced films such as Superman and Supergirl.

Looking ahead, the DCU's first chapter will continue to expand with the series Lanterns, set to premiere on August 16, 2026. It will be followed by the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow , directed by James Gunn and slated for release on July 9, 2027.

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