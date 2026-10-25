Clayface Ending Explained: What Happens To Tom Rhys Harries’ Matt Hagen and Does He Reconcile With Caitlyn? Find Out

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Clayface, starring Tom Rhys Harries , hit theaters on October 23, 2026. Directed by James Watkins, the film is a psychological body-horror movie based on DC Comics’ Batman villain of the same name. As the movie makes its theatrical run, let’s take a look at how the story unfolds.

Clayface Ending Explained

Clayface follows Matt Hagen (Tom Rhy Harries), an actor whose career is ruined after Markos Szabo disfigures his face, which makes him turn to Dr. Caitlyn Corr for an experimental nanite treatment that can regenerate damaged tissue. The treatment restores his appearance but also gives him extraordinary regenerative abilities and the power to reshape his face and imitate others.

As Matt discovers that his manager, Frank Fitzpatrick, and childhood friend Corey Bowery betrayed him out of greed and jealousy, he seeks revenge, taking both their lives. He then targets Szabo and his gang, brutally eliminating them and ending Szabo by using his own regenerating blood to destroy his face.

Meanwhile, Matt develops feelings for Caitlyn ( Naomi Ackie ), who is engaged to detective John Borrelli. When Caitlyn discovers that Matt is responsible for the events, she realizes that the man she believes to be John is actually Matt in disguise. She activates the nanites’ kill switch, causing Matt’s body to melt, but he escapes into Gotham’s sewers. Unable to find evidence of his existence, the police dismiss Caitlyn’s account, and she abandons her research.

When Caitlyn unknowingly gives money to Matt, who is disguised as a homeless man, he creates a clay replica of her and imagines them reconciling and kissing. This disturbing fantasy shows that Matt can no longer distinguish between genuine affection and the relationship he desperately wants to believe exists.

The ending reveals Matt’s complete transformation into a monstrous, clay-like figure, suggesting that his obsession with revenge and love has destroyed his humanity. His final transformation into a hulking creature, followed by his roar of rage, suggests that he has fully embraced his monstrous identity.

The ending leaves Matt alive and at large in Gotham, setting up the possibility of his evolution into Clayface, a villain known for his shape-shifting abilities against Batman.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Clayface Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to Read Before Watching Tom Rhys Harries’ Psychological Horror Thriller