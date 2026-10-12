CLAYFACE Exclusive: Tom Rhys Harries opens up on his character, says 'I was aware of it by watching Batman when I was young'

Hollywood actor Tom Rhys Harries is stepping into the dark and unsettling world of DC Studios with Clayface, an upcoming horror thriller that reimagines one of Gotham’s most intriguing villains. In this Pinkvilla exclusive, the actor opens up about his connection to the iconic DC character, his approach to playing Matt Hagen, and the psychological layers that shape the film’s narrative.

Tom Rhys Harries on His Childhood Connection to Clayface

Reflecting on his familiarity with the character, Tom Rhys Harries shares with us, “I was aware of Clayface as a character from watching the Batman cartoon series when I was younger. Clayface was featured in DC Comics in the ‘40s, and there have been many different iterations of the character and his origins, with Matt Hagen coming along in the ‘60s. It’s interesting when you have a character that is able to shapeshift into anybody or anything, how do you get under the skin of a character who can do that?”

Inside Matt Hagen’s Transformation

Directed by James Watkins, Clayface follows Matt Hagen, a promising Hollywood actor whose career and life are shattered by a brutal act of cruelty. After a cutting-edge treatment restores his appearance, he begins experiencing disturbing physical and psychological side effects that push him toward revenge. Harries explains that when audiences first meet Matt, he is not yet aware of the monstrous identity he will eventually assume. “When we meet Matt in this movie, he has no concept of Clayface. He’s just trying to maintain his life,” the actor reveals.

The Psychology Behind Clayface’s Dark Journey

Exploring Matt’s motivations, Harries adds, “What interested me moving through that is what is underneath anybody’s aspiration to achieve. And what I ended up thinking a lot about is the concept of running towards something or running away from something. Sometimes, we’re not sure whether we’re running away or toward and those two things aren’t mutually exclusive. I think Matt realizes throughout the film what his priorities are, and what happens to him sort of clarifies certain things for him, which in turn drives him to do the things he does.”

About Clayface

Featuring Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll, and Joshua James alongside Harries, the film is directed by James Watkins. The screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini is based on a story by Flanagan and characters from DC. Produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn, and Peter Safran, Clayface will release on October 23, 2026, in English and Hindi.

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