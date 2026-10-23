Clayface Twitter Review: 11 Tweets to Read Before Watching Tom Rhys Harries’ Psychological Horror Thriller

Clayface, starring Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 23, 2026. Directed by James Watkins, here’s what audiences have to say about the DC Studios psychological body horror thriller.

Clayface Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user praised Clayface for its finesse, aesthetic and gore, describing it as another impressive portrayal of a Batman villain. Moreover, a netizen rated the movie 4 out of 5, stating that they had watched it without viewing the trailer or encountering any spoilers.

A third viewer rated Clayface 3.75 out of 5, describing it as a solid and highly enjoyable cinematic experience despite the cuts. The viewer praised the film’s body horror elements while noting that a few weaker moments in the second half did not significantly affect the overall experience.

Additionally, a viewer praised a particular sequence as satisfying and described the film as an excellent cinematic experience. The viewer also lauded Matt Hagen as a compelling villain, praised Tom Rhys Harries ’ performance, and expressed confidence in DC’s latest cinematic outing.

Here are the reactions:

More about Clayface

Clayface follows Matt Hagen, an aspiring actor whose life takes a horrific turn after a crime lord disfigures his face. Desperate to restore his appearance, Matt undergoes an experimental treatment developed by Dr. Caitlyn Corr. Although the treatment initially appears to cure him, it soon grants him terrifying abilities to regenerate and reshape his body. Driven by betrayal and jealousy, Matt uses his newfound powers to seek revenge on those who wronged him, leaving a trail of gruesome killings.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn grows increasingly concerned as Matt’s humanity begins to disappear. When his obsession with her spirals out of control, she attempts to stop him, setting the stage for a horrifying transformation that threatens to consume what remains of his former self.

Clayface stars Tom Rhys Harries in the lead role, alongside Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, David Dencik, Nancy Carroll, Joshua James and Wil Coban in key roles. Directed by James Watkins, the film is written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini and is based on characters from DC Comics.

The film’s music is composed by Volker Bertelmann, while Rob Hardy handles the cinematography. Jon Harris serves as the editor.

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